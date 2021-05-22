New picnic tables donated at Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park

The tables will also be wheelchair accessible

City workers Tim Starlund, left, and Chris Thamerus prepare a site near the Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park where two cement picnic tables will soon be situated. The project was spearheaded by Rose Pinchbeck and has seen generous support from local businesses through donation of goods and services. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City workers Tim Starlund, left, and Chris Thamerus prepare a site near the Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park where two cement picnic tables donated by Rose Pinchbeck will be placed.

The tables will also be wheelchair accessible.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityWilliams Lake