City workers Tim Starlund, left, and Chris Thamerus prepare a site near the Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park where two cement picnic tables will soon be situated. The project was spearheaded by Rose Pinchbeck and has seen generous support from local businesses through donation of goods and services. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New picnic tables donated at Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park
The tables will also be wheelchair accessible
The tables will also be wheelchair accessible.
