New picnic tables a welcome addition to Williams Lake skate park

Two new picnic tables have been installed at Boitanio Park in order to provide a spot for families, skate park and bike park users to sit down and have lunch, or a snack. (Photo submitted)

Rose PINCHBECK

Special to the Tribune

The Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park in Williams Lake is one of my grandchildren’s and friends’ favourite places for fun — be it with their bikes or scooters.

All the work being carried out of late has made it more attractive.

It is also a good spot for parents, grandparents and friends to gather, have coffee, snacks or lunch while the kids play.

In 2019 I discussed with the City of Williams Lake the option of a picnic table as often we would have snack or drinks, or bring pizza with nowhere to sit to enjoy.

In 2020 the City of Williams Lake brought in a smaller-style table and advised that, due to security reasons, they could only provide that style, as well had to chain it up directly beside the skateboard park.

This is OK if you are just hanging out but, if your family and friends want to have lunch, it is not ideal for privacy.

The vision of my initial request was having one of the solid, cement benches, similar to the ones at the entrance to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and Tourism Discovery Centre so, again, I contacted the city.

On March 23, 2021 my daughter, Deanne Rife, and I met with the city’s director of municipal services Rob Warnock to discuss this option.

Warnock advised there were no funds available in the budget, however, he could provide some labour to form up the pad area for a table.

It was suggested to me by a family member to contact Tolko Industries Ltd. and, also, the Williams Lake Log Haulers Association as they had been generous supporters of the community in the past.

I did and, needless to say, I was extremely happy when they both said they would be willing to purchase a table.

The project was in go mode. I ordered two tables from Gross Precast, both with one end to accommodate a wheelchair.

In all, businesses who donated included: The City of Williams Lake, who provided labour and materials to form up the pad and finish off perimeter at the completion of the project; United Concrete and Redi Mix, who donated the concrete and delivery of the cement pads; Tim Lloyd, who provided labour to finish the cement pads and to install plaques from sponsors; Tolko Industries Ltd., who donated one picnic table; the Williams Lake Log Haulers Association, who donated another table and plaque in memory of Ian Pinchbeck; and Kevin Bourdon, who donated labour and materials to make sponsor plaques for tables.

On behalf of the many other youth and their families in Williams Lake who utilize the skate park, I thank the many businesses that donated to this project. It was very generous.

