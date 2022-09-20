New mural in downtown Williams Lake honours helping hands of volunteers

Denise Deschene adds her helping hand to the Rotary mural on Sept. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Volunteer Bert Groenenbergy makes a handprint on the Rotary mural on Sept. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mural artist Dwayne Davis, from left, poses for a photo with some of the Hough Memorial Cancer Society volunteers. Mary Telfor, from back left, Audrey Hyde, Mary Jane Engstrom, Maggie Jacobson, and Kathy Passeri put their prints on the Rotary mural on Sept. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Volunteers were being honoured in downtown Williams Lake on Saturday, Sept. 10.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., both the Williams Lake Rotary and Williams Lake Rotary Daybreak were hosting a painting party to complete the new mural along the rear of the parking lot at Save on Foods.

The main mural by Dwayne Davis, well-known mural artist in the lakecity, incorporates images of a varaiety of possible volunteer roles in the community and trees with bare branches between.

The branches were prepared in order to be then completed by the very helping hands of volunteers the mural was celebrating by making coloured hand prints.

Rotarians were providing paint, gloves, popcorn and hot dogs and the Lakers Car Club was providing a few vintage vehicles to dress up the parking lot as well.

Denise Deschene was one of the many volunteers who came to make a mark on the new mural..

An avid volunteer, Deschene volunteers at long term care, the SPCA, the food bank and the new Active Transportation Group.

A group from the Hough Memorial Cancer Society were also putting their hands to work on the mural, as was Bert Groenenberg.

Lastly, Ophelia Roderus was helping her mom, Christina Roderus, president of the Rotar Club of Williams Lake Daybreak by adding her handprint to the wall. Ophelia may not be volunteering on her own yet, but her mom’s contributions have likely earned her a spot on the wall as a volunteer-in-training.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

RotaryVolunteerWilliams Lake