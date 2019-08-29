DWLBIA executive director Jordan Davis, left, artists Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson, were happy to receive unanimous approval from city council to release $5,000 from the City’s mural fund for the next downtown mural which the two artists are collaborating on. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

New mural approved for downtown Williams Lake

Williams Lake artists Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson are collaborating on the project

Downtown Williams Lake will be graced with a new mural in the parking lot next to the movie theatre.

During the regular council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27, Jordan Davis, DWLBIA executive director introduced the mural’s artists — Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson.

“We are very excited to get this project rolling,” Davis told council, as she requested approval from city council to release $5,000 from the City’s annual mural budget for the project. “I know that you have all received the property-owner agreement already.”

Sigurdson said she and Jorgensen have designed a fresh, bright design with modern colours.

“We want to symbolize power and fluidness and nature because Williams Lake has a lot to offer.”

Jorgensen described how the mural has a woman as a central figure, pushing a wave and the street is behind her.

Birds dive into the wave symbolizing the circle of life, along with the elements of earth, air and wind, but not fire.

“I think we are still a little sensitive to that,” Jorgenson said, adding the hope is people will interpret the mural in unique ways.

The location will also be ideal as a selfie wall they said, where people parking to go to the theatre could take photos of themselves using the mural as a backdrop.

Both artists said they enjoy working with each other to collaborate and anticipated getting started on Friday, Aug. 30 to prep the wall.

“People can follow our page Cariboo Art Beat on Facebook,” Sigurdson said.

They are also part of this year’s Art Walk.

Read more: Art Walk: Take a stroll through downtown with these artists

Read more: Art Walk provides artists with a chance to improve their craft

Jorgensen has created murals for two local elementary schools.

Read more: Marie Sharpe installs new school mural in library

City council unanimously approved the funding.


A sketch mock-up of the new mural that will be painted on the wall by the parking lot for the movie theatre. Image submitted

Most Read