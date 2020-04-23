Rebecca Dyok has been hired by Black Press as an Indigenous issues reporter based in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

New Indigenous issues reporter working at the Tribune

Rebecca Dyok has called Williams Lake home for the past six years

The Williams Lake Tribune has a new member to add to its team of reporters.

Rebecca Dyok is the new Indigenous reporter, a position made possible through the Local Journalism Inititaive.

Dyok grew up in the small rural community of Quill Lake, Saskatchewan before making the move with her three sisters and brother to Humboldt which is home of the Humboldt Broncos that were involved in a devastating bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others two years ago.

Read More: Williams Lake Indian Band eyes B.C.’s first farm to gate cannabis operation

“I did not delve into media until 2012 in Brandon, Manitoba when I changed my studies from bachelor of science in nursing to media arts,” Dyok said.

Her first job in the industry was at the local radio station in Williams Lake shortly following the Mount Polley tailings pond spill in August 2014.

“Over my six years in the community I have been able to cover an array of stories and grow to love the region and people that call Williams Lake and the Cariboo home,” she said.

In her spare time Dyok enjoys the outdoors and appreciating the little things after having survived criticial injuries due to a bike crash in July 2016.

If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Dyok, she can be reached at 250-392-2331.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Downtown Williams Lake arranges virtual cooking classes

Just Posted

New Indigenous issues reporter working at the Tribune

Rebecca Dyok has called Williams Lake home for the past six years

Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for some 150 Mile House properties

The alert has been issued for 29 properties

Temporary road in place for 150 Mile House residents impacted by flooding

The road goes through the 150 Mile House Ranch, out behind Chemo RV onto Highway 97

Borland Creek continues to create own flow, higher water near Sugar Cane water treatment plant

“We could very well lose power again this afternoon,” said WLIB CAO

UPDATE: Flooding situation continues to evolve in 150 Mile area

No shelter in place order for 150 Mile area

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Most Read