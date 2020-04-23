New Indigenous issues reporter working at the Tribune

Rebecca Dyok has called Williams Lake home for the past six years

Rebecca Dyok has been hired by Black Press as an Indigenous issues reporter based in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Tribune has a new member to add to its team of reporters.

Rebecca Dyok is the new Indigenous reporter, a position made possible through the Local Journalism Inititaive.

Dyok grew up in the small rural community of Quill Lake, Saskatchewan before making the move with her three sisters and brother to Humboldt which is home of the Humboldt Broncos that were involved in a devastating bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others two years ago.

“I did not delve into media until 2012 in Brandon, Manitoba when I changed my studies from bachelor of science in nursing to media arts,” Dyok said.

Her first job in the industry was at the local radio station in Williams Lake shortly following the Mount Polley tailings pond spill in August 2014.

“Over my six years in the community I have been able to cover an array of stories and grow to love the region and people that call Williams Lake and the Cariboo home,” she said.

In her spare time Dyok enjoys the outdoors and appreciating the little things after having survived criticial injuries due to a bike crash in July 2016.

If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Dyok, she can be reached at 250-392-2331.

