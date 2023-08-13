New faces at Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake

New staff at the organization were hosting a booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Aug. 11

Curtis Seeger, from left, Cindy Morgan, and Daniela Urbina are the three new faces at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake. The three were hosting a booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Aug. 11. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Big Brothers and Big Sisters Williams Lake has some new faces front and centre, and is looking for one more.

The organization saw the retirement and movement of many of their staff recently, and so three new faces are taking the lead.

Cindy Morgan became the new executive director at the end of June.

Curtis Seeger is taking on the role of community mentoring coordinator and Daniela Urbina is the new executive assistant.

Seeder and Urbina came to Big Brothers Big Sister of Williams Lake in the last week of July.

The three were hosting a booth at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on Aug. 11 to do some community engagement as well as to let people know they are still recruiting, both for volunteer community mentors and for an in-school mentoring program coordinator, which is a paid position.

Volunteer community mentors spend one to two hours a week with young people who might only have one parent at home or may have parents who are very busy. There is currently a wait list in the community of youth looking for mentorship.

The booth had some free swag items to give away and the group were selling raffle tickets for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake Fly Anywhere in West Jet’s World contest.

The draw helps support the local programs and the draw date is Sept. 9, 2023.

With all the turnover for the local group, the annual Backwoods Try-Athalon, a fun event at Gavin Lake, will not be happening this year, but the group hopes to host another one next year.

For more information go to www.bbswlake.com

