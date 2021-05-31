Have you noticed the new community sign on the fence in the 100 block of Third Avenue North in Williams Lake? (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

New downtown Williams Lake sign encourages community participation

Chalk is provided for residents to contribute thoughts

An artistic installation aims to connect the community of Williams Lake.

Fastened to a fence in the 100 block of Third Avenue North, are letters made of wool to spell the word ‘community,” accompanied by several small chalk boards for residents to write what community means.

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director Sherry Yonkman put the sign together and encourages everyone to participate.

In a post on the Downtown Williams Lake Facebook about the sign she wrote the following:

“We miss people. We miss our family. We miss our friends. We miss our movie theatre. But the past year has drawn our community together in ways we didn’t expect. Whether it’s sharing things during shortages, or supporting those who need it most, we’ve found ways to reach out.”

Most Read