New Cow Boss statue to be installed overlooking Stampede Grounds this week

First replacement statue was destroyed by fire last year

The first Cow Boss replacement statue was destroyed by a structure fire at carver Ken Sheen’s home in April 2021. (Pine River Carvings file photos)

A new Cow Boss statue is expected to take its rightful place overlooking the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake this week.

The city of Williams Lake announced Monday (June 13) that it will be installing the replacement Cow Boss statue carved by Ken Sheen in time for an unveiling ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The city has been without its Cow Boss statue since the first one was rotten and removed June 2020.

The city commissioned Sheen to carve a new statue, however, that one was destroyed by a structure fire April 16, 2021 just before it was set to be installed.

Read More: Nearly completed cow boss statue commissioned by City of Williams Lake lost to fire

The city extended their gratitude to Atlantic Power, who covered the cost of the new carving. The statue that burned had already been paid for by the city and Sheen did not have insure to cover the losses.

“Many thanks to Atlantic Power for their generous support of this Williams Lake landmark, and to Ken Sheen for the beautiful carving,” notes the city.

