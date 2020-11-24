New cookbook revives Thyme for Tea, supports Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society

Proceeds from book sales will go directly to the non-profit group

Linda Symynuk is hoping the memory of her teahouse and giftshop will live on in the community through the writing of a brand new cookbook.

The former Thyme for Tea and Yellow Umbrella owner has partnered with the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society to release a keepsake cookbook — Yellow Umbrella, Thyme for Tea – Cookbook & Memories — featuring all the teahouse recipes past patrons had come to love, along with a collection of memories and stories from her time running the business, dating back to its opening in 2002.

Symynuk said she wanted to partner with an organization she felt embodied the spirit of community, and the CCYFS fit the bill perfectly. Proceeds from book sales will go directly to the CCYFS, Symynuk said, noting she has been impressed with the group’s perseverance through the coronavirus pandemic.

“This group has had to change their plans so many times and they’ve stayed strong through it all,” Symynuk said. “They’re a group that uses its money very wisely, and I think it’s a nice way to give back to the community for all the years of support we’ve had.”

For the past two years, senior students with the CCYFS have been raising funds toward an international, musical and cultural trip, selecting Ireland as their destination.

The musicians have busked, held bottle drives and performed at various venues and events, however, due to the pandemic, the fiddlers’ plans have been delayed.

Thyme for Tea/Yellow Umbrella cookbooks were slated to arrive at Symynuk’s doorstep Monday, and pre-orders are already underway by e-mailing teahousecookbook@gmail.com.

There will be a revised, curbside pick up on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Tourism Discovery Centre in a parking lot drive-thru. Books are $30 each and payment can be made by cash, debit card and e-transfer to teahousecookbook@gmail.com.

Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29, any remaining books will be for sale at The Open Book in Williams Lake.

Asked what she misses about the day-to-day goings of the teahouse, Symynuk said it’s the people.

“I miss it very much,” Symynuk said. “I miss the people the most. It was actually a dream come true, and I wasn’t expecting it to be as successful as it was. Of course, I wanted it to be, but any kind of business is a huge risk. I didn’t really realize how much the people and the travellers passing through meant to me.”

Aside from all of the delicious recipes served at the teahouse, Symynuk has included a group of short stories in the book.

“There are some really great stories in there about things that happened at the teahouse over the years,” she said. “And they [the CCYFS] did an absolutely fantastic job putting the book together. It worked out beautifully, and they’re a terrific group to work with.”

For more on the cookbook and the CCYFS visit its Facebook page at Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society Public Page.



