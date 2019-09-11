Angie Mindus photo Phyllis Webstad was at the Williams Lake Library Saturday where she was promoting her new book, Phyllis’s Orange Shirt. There to support her were The Open Book owner Angela Rankin and her husband Jeff.

New book release: Phyllis’s Orange Shirt hits shelves

Phyllis Webstad releases new book on residential school experience with younger audience in mind

Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad has released a new children’s book based on her experience with residential school.

Phyllis’s Orange Shirt is a spin off of her first book, The Orange Shirt Story, an illustrated children’s book which tells her story of her first day as a six year old at the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake and how the new orange shirt she wore, purchased by her grandmother, was taken from her.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Day office opens in Williams Lake

In Phyllis’s Orange Shirt, the nuns have been taken out of the story and it has also been made into a rhyming book, both of which make it easier to use when talking to young children about the difficult subject, she said.

Webstad’s work in retelling her story and the history of residential schools to present-day school children has been recognized across the country, and her efforts have culminated in Orange Shirt Day becoming a nationally recognized day of remembrance.

READ MORE: SD27 prepares to celebrate Orange Shirt Day for the fifth year

Earlier this year the Orange Shirt Day Society opened an office in Williams Lake, where Webstad is devoting her efforts full-time.

The book, which is 30 pages long with many full page illustrations, is available at The Open Book.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Playing guitar is a never ending journey for Don Alder

Just Posted

Most crime trends on the increase in Williams Lake: RCMP

Insp. Jeff Pelley said RCMP continue to be pro-active, attempt to locate individuals on outstanding warrants

VIDEO: ‘It’s time the courts step up’: Williams Lake mayor and council tackle crime problem

City leaders readdress electronic monitoring in wake of soaring crime

Second publication ban imposed in court in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Jayson Gilbert appeared in court Friday, Sept. 6

Westwick repeats as Thunder Mountain Speedway street stock champion

Tim Westwick is a two-time, back-to-back champion at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Lakecity players catch up during KIJHL exhibition contest

The two teams met on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Sicamous

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Most Read