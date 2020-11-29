Photo submitted

Nesika students donate 2,000 pounds of fresh produce back into community

“Fresh to You” is a fundraising initiative for schools

Students at École Nesika School recently donated 2,000 pounds worth of fresh produce to the Salvation Army food bank in Williams Lake.

The school participated in a unique fundraising opportunity for schools that encourages students and their families to eat more fruits and vegetables.

“Fresh to You” is a fundraising initiative for schools that are currently enroled in the BC School Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional program (BCSFVNP).

Schools participating in Fresh to You received bundles of locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables to sell to family and friends as a fundraiser. All of the produce was locally grown by B.C. suppliers, so the fundraiser also supports B.C. farmers and growers in our communities.

“New this year, the fundraiser was designed to support families who have found it challenging to get fresh produce during COVID-19,” said ENS vice-principal, Holly Zurak. “BCSFVNP supplied our school with a complimentary extra bundle for every bundle sold so schools can supply it to families in need. At École Nesika Elementary, this meant our school was able to donate 2,000 pounds worth of fresh produce back into our community via the Salvation Army.”

Zurak said a big thank you is in order to the Nesika Parent Advisory Council and Nesika Knights student helpers for assisting with the fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used toward supporting outdoor education at the school.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
fundraiserSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Response ‘overwhelming’ to Lake City Denture Clinic’s All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth contest

Photo submitted
Most Read