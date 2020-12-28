The artwork for the 2021 mail run was drawn by Sonja Maas, a German student who spent last winter in the Cariboo on a ranch where sled dogs are trained. (Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run)

The artwork for the 2021 mail run was drawn by Sonja Maas, a German student who spent last winter in the Cariboo on a ranch where sled dogs are trained. (Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run)

Neither rain, sleet or COVID-19 will stop dogs from delivering the mail

Quesnel’s 29th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run will go forward, albeit with changes expected

Canada Post’s only delivery via dog sled will be happening in 2021, but organizers aren’t sure exactly what form the Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run will take.

Ric Raynor, who is helping organize the run, said if the event were scheduled for December, it wouldn’t be allowed under public health orders.

With those orders set to expire on Jan. 8, organizers will meet on Jan. 13 to determine what their next steps will be.

“We will either decide to delay the mail run until later on in the spring, or whether we can carry the mail with one dog team, and not have ‘an event,’” Raynor said. “In the meantime, we’re still selling the envelopes. The mail will get through.”

Potential solutions include having only one team, or only allowing teams who are based in the Northern Health region if travel is still restricted.

“It will be delivered by dog team; it’s just how it’s going to be delivered by dog team — that’s up in the air right now,” Raynor said.

Mushers are sworn in as official Canada Post mail carriers, and they deliver the mail from Quesnel to Barkerville. Special envelopes are printed and collected by volunteers and delivered to the Barkerville Post Office. From there, they are delivered by Canada Post to anywhere in the world.

“We have to deliver the mail to the Barkerville Post Office, that’s our terminus,” said Raynor. “Because they have restrictions, we have not posted the schedule of events on our website. This year, there will be no spectators for the mail run itself, and that will probably carry on until the spring.”

The artwork for this year’s envelopes was drawn by Sonja Maas, a German student who spent last winter in the Cariboo on a ranch where sled dogs are trained.

Raynor added the annual auction associated with the mail run will continue in 2021, but instead of an in-person event, it will be held online through the Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run’s Facebook page.

Normally, the dogs would be accompanied by cross country skiers, snowshoers and others along the groomed trails, but those activities are unlikely to be encouraged with COVID-19 restrictions.

Envelopes are available for purchase at stores throughout Quesnel, including Eldorado Recreation, Total Pet, Bosleys, Four Rivers Co-op, Shoppers Drug Mart, the Quesnel Post Office on Reid Street, BNC Mercantile in Wells and the Jack O Clubs General Store and Post Office in Wells. A full list of stores will be available online soon at sleddogmailrun.ca.

This year’s mail run will be the 29th.

PHOTOS: Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run attracts long-time and new mushers

READ MORE: Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run participants re-live part of Cariboo history

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

dogsledding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horsefly musician Jesse LeBourdais pens first fantasy novel

Just Posted

Quesnel Search and Rescue members were called out late on the night of Dec. 25 to help rescue an injured snowmobiler in the Groundhog Lake area, which is near Barkerville. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)
Volunteers from Quesnel, Wells help rescue injured snowmobiler

A Cormorant from 442 Squadron at CFB Comox transported the snowmobiler to hospital early Dec. 26

The artwork for the 2021 mail run was drawn by Sonja Maas, a German student who spent last winter in the Cariboo on a ranch where sled dogs are trained. (Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run)
Neither rain, sleet or COVID-19 will stop dogs from delivering the mail

Quesnel’s 29th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run will go forward, albeit with changes expected

Musician Jesse LeBourdais,40, has penned his first novel and said his setting is inspired by growing up in Horsefly. (Photo submitted)
Horsefly musician Jesse LeBourdais pens first fantasy novel

Originally from Horsefly, LeBourdais, 40, lives in Vancouver where he wrote Firelight.

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Winter, cross-country ski playground awaits at Chimney Lake

“It’s a kind of limitless area because of the exploring part of it.” - Mark Savard

It took five children seven hours go build this impressive snow fort on Eleventh Avenue. From left to right are builders Mark Nakada, David Redford, Diane Nakada, Jennifer Williams and Gillian Robbie. According to Mark and David somebody tried to kick down the fort but all they got was a sore toe because ‘it’s all ice.” (Wendy Holm photo, Williams Lake Tribune Archives, circa December 1983).
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Snow day

It took five children seven hours go build this impressive snow fort on Eleventh Avenue

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Most Read