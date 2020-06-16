Nature programs underway at Scout Island Nature Centre for small groups

All About Bugs, Birds on the Brain or The Marvelous Marsh

These magnificent fishing birds - white pelicans and double crested comorants - are enjoying a rest in Williams Lake before going once again into the shallow water filled with aquatic vegetation. Without that vegetation, there would not be fish for these birds to eat. (Scout Island Nature Centre photo)

Looking for an educational activity to do as a family? Scout Island summer staff are providing small group nature programs free of charge from June 8 to July 3 with COVID-19 precautions.

“There has been a lot of thought put into how we can do this in a safe manner,” noted Sue Hemphill, executive director of the Scout Island Nature Centre (SINC).

Children are invited to come with their family, or a bubble that includes at least one adult, to one of SINC’s two-hour programs; All About Bugs, Birds on the Brain or The Marvelous Marsh.

Read More: Scout Island staff move forward with COVID-adapted nature programs this summer

“We can accommodate up to 10 people that are part of a “bubble” or two smaller groups, and we will keep the two bubbles separate. To ensure that we are preventing the spread of the virus, staff will physical distance from the visiting groups during presentations, games, and walks—yes, all will be part of the program.”

All activities will take place outside.

Call 250398-8532 or email scoutisland@shaw.ca for more information or to sign up. Time slots available each day are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Please sign up at least two days ahead, no drop-ins available.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake