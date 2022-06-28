Nature K graduates foil Bigfoot plot at Wild and Immersive in Williams Lake

Mark Gill, the Wild and Immersive Education Program Supervisor, works with Nature K students to decipher the map which will lead the students to their graduation present. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Nature K graduates put their educations to the test to solve a theft at the UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest offices on June 24.

The students were visiting the property on Fox Mountain before their kindergarten graduation ceremony in the afternoon, when they were surprised to learn Bigfoot had taken the graduation present they were to receive.

Students then split into teams led by their teacher Miss Young, Tanya Johnson, their education assistant, and Wild and Immersive Education Program Supervisors Bryant Race and Mark Gill.

Clues to the mysterious theft were scattered around the grounds and the teams of students had to work together to solve these to find the culprit.

Students were cautious to stick together, as no one wanted to encounter Bigfoot on their own.

Once the clues were solved, each team located one part of a larger map, and the entire class had to join their map sections together to follow the map to the thief.

The group cornered Bigfoot by the pond, Mark Gill, the incoming Wild and Immersive Education Program Supervisor, managed to lasso Bigfoot and the class pulled off his mask to reveal it was really Bryant Race, the outgoing program supervisor.

Students were shocked at Race’s theft, which he said was just a reaction to never having gotten his own kindergarten graduation gift.

But the students were then generous enough to forgive him and share their graduation present with him after he apologized and offered to add cookies to the marshmallows so the group could then make s’mores together.

