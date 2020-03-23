National Puppy Day: how is yours helping deal with COVID-19

With Monday, March 23 being National Puppy Day, we invite our readers to share photographs of their puppies and tell us a bit about them. (File image) With Monday, March 23 being National Puppy Day, we invite our readers to share photographs of their puppies and tell us a bit about them. (File image)

Amidst the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic and its surrounding fears, a bit of a distraction comes in the form of National Puppy Day, celebrated Monday, March 23 in Canada and the U.S.

Set aside aside as a day to celebrate your puppy and be thankful, Black Press encourages our readers to share your puppy photos and tell us how yours is helping you cope at this time.

There are approximately 500 to 600 million dogs, including strays, throughout the world at this time and in the Cariboo-Chilcotin we have a good number.



