National Indigenous Peoples Day kicks off in Williams Lake

The parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day went through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day went through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Hoop dancers make their way with the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Hoop dancers make their way with the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
What parade would be complete without a clown, and this one came prepared with an umbrella for this year’s weather. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)What parade would be complete without a clown, and this one came prepared with an umbrella for this year’s weather. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Exploring the Puddle daycare kids were well-dressed for the weather while watching the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Exploring the Puddle daycare kids were well-dressed for the weather while watching the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day has kicked off in Williams Lake on June 21, 2022, despite a slight drizzle.

A parade through the downtown was the start of a day of celebrations which will continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Boitanio Park.

The parade went from First Avenue and then up Oliver Street and ended at Boitanio Park where celebrations will continue.


The parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day went through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
