National Indigenous Peoples Day kicks off in Williams Lake

The parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day went through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hoop dancers make their way with the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) What parade would be complete without a clown, and this one came prepared with an umbrella for this year’s weather. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Exploring the Puddle daycare kids were well-dressed for the weather while watching the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Floats filled with kids were a main feature in the parade for National Indigenous Peoples Day through downtown Williams Lake the morning of June 21, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day has kicked off in Williams Lake on June 21, 2022, despite a slight drizzle.

A parade through the downtown was the start of a day of celebrations which will continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Boitanio Park.

The parade went from First Avenue and then up Oliver Street and ended at Boitanio Park where celebrations will continue.



