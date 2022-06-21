National Indigenous Peoples Day kicks off in Williams Lake

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day has kicked off in Williams Lake on June 21, 2022, despite a slight drizzle.
A parade through the downtown was the start of a day of celebrations which will continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Boitanio Park.
The parade went from First Avenue and then up Oliver Street and ended at Boitanio Park where celebrations will continue.
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
