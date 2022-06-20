National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in the works for Williams Lake this week

Esk’etemc elder Francis Johnson Sr. leads his hoop dancing students from Marie Sharpe elementary during the last National Aboriginal Day parade held in Williams Lake. This year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade is set for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade and celebrations are set to take place in Williams Lake Tuesday, June 21.

Organized by the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, the parade will get underway in downtown Williams Lake at 10 a.m. followed by a fun day in Boitanio Park.

The schedule of events include an opening song, opening remarks by leadership and an introduction of the SD 27 Indigenous Role Models, followed by live entertainment, a bannock making competition and lehal tournament. There will also be bouncy castles and booths offering children’s activities and food vendors.

Everyone is welcome.

