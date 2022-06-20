Esk’etemc elder Francis Johnson Sr. leads his hoop dancing students from Marie Sharpe elementary during the last National Aboriginal Day parade held in Williams Lake. This year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade is set for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Esk’etemc elder Francis Johnson Sr. leads his hoop dancing students from Marie Sharpe elementary during the last National Aboriginal Day parade held in Williams Lake. This year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade is set for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in the works for Williams Lake this week

Plans include a parade and events in Boitanio Park

National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade and celebrations are set to take place in Williams Lake Tuesday, June 21.

Organized by the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, the parade will get underway in downtown Williams Lake at 10 a.m. followed by a fun day in Boitanio Park.

The schedule of events include an opening song, opening remarks by leadership and an introduction of the SD 27 Indigenous Role Models, followed by live entertainment, a bannock making competition and lehal tournament. There will also be bouncy castles and booths offering children’s activities and food vendors.

Everyone is welcome.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousWilliams Lake

Previous story
Five new recruits certified as St. John Ambulance therapy dogs

Just Posted

Esk’etemc elder Francis Johnson Sr. leads his hoop dancing students from Marie Sharpe elementary during the last National Aboriginal Day parade held in Williams Lake. This year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day Parade is set for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in the works for Williams Lake this week

(RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Handlers pose with ther newly-certified St. John Ambulance therapy dogs who were evaluated at the 150 Mile House fire hall. Kimberly Futcher with Ede, left, Karen Wright with Maya, Colleen Hodgson with Tuck, Patricia Moore with Emma, Wendy Chevigny with Mogli. (Photo submitted)
Five new recruits certified as St. John Ambulance therapy dogs

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’s CORNER: Looking back at spring in Legislature