Museum’s New Year’s Eve party on tonight at Elks Hall

Tickets are on sale for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The Elks Hall is being prepared for the night’s festivities over the course of today for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin’s Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs New Year’s Eve Party. (Patrick Davies photo Williams Lake Tribune)

As 2019 comes to a close the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is welcoming the new decade in style with their Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs New Year’s Eve Party at the Elks Hall tonight.

Tickets are limited for this event to 250 with each ticket going for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight at which time the museum will be unable to sell anymore due to their liquor license. Tickets can be purchased from the museum or by calling the president of Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society Janice Sapp at 250-398-0823. All attendees for this event must be over the age of 19.

Sapp said that the basis of Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs New Year’s Eve Party is modelled off of a classic New Year’s Eve barn dance, complete with live music provided by Kamloop’s Tennesse Walker. There will be many door prizes and giveaways held throughout the night, Sapp said, with their top prize being a $4,000 travel voucher from All-Ways Travel.

Appetizers from CJ’s Southwestern Bar and Grill will be served throughout the night with free champagne being served at midnight. The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association will be running a cash bar on the premises with 50/50 draws set up nearby.

Read More: New museum staff undertakes new cataloguing project

The doors will open at 7 p.m., Sapp said, with the band beginning around 8:45 p.m. Last call for the bar will be served at 12:30 p.m. with the party winding down shortly after. Sapp said both Adventure Charters and Rentals and Operation Red Nose will be standing by to ferry revellers home at the end of the night, with Adventure Charters offering their services free of charge.

Sapp said that this event is being held in part to reach out to a demographic of the community who don’t usually attend museum led events.

“When I look at our membership we have the same people year after year, but we’re missing my generation. We decided we wanted to start ensuring that not only would we have our traditional museum events our membership is used to attending, but other events that would attempt to gain more members and get people interested in what we’re doing at the museum,” Sapp said.

In that spirit, proceeds from the night will go towards supporting the museum and its exhibits. Sapp said they hope to make this an annual event that people look forward to after Christmas.

The museum would like to thank all the sponsors of this event which includes the Williams Lake Stampede Association, the Province of British Columbia, JAK’S Beer, Wine and Spirits, the Williams Lale Tribune, the GOAT, Operation Red Nose, the Williams Lake District Credit Union, the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, Margetts Meats, CBC Radio, Adventure Charter and Rentals, My Cariboo Now, All-Ways Travel, the City of Williams Lake and RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter