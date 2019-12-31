The Elks Hall is being prepared for the night’s festivities over the course of today for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin’s Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs New Year’s Eve Party. (Patrick Davies photo Williams Lake Tribune)

Museum’s New Year’s Eve party on tonight at Elks Hall

Tickets are on sale for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight with doors opening at 7 p.m.

As 2019 comes to a close the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is welcoming the new decade in style with their Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs New Year’s Eve Party at the Elks Hall tonight.

Tickets are limited for this event to 250 with each ticket going for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight at which time the museum will be unable to sell anymore due to their liquor license. Tickets can be purchased from the museum or by calling the president of Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Society Janice Sapp at 250-398-0823. All attendees for this event must be over the age of 19.

Sapp said that the basis of Sleigh Bells & Silver Spurs New Year’s Eve Party is modelled off of a classic New Year’s Eve barn dance, complete with live music provided by Kamloop’s Tennesse Walker. There will be many door prizes and giveaways held throughout the night, Sapp said, with their top prize being a $4,000 travel voucher from All-Ways Travel.

Appetizers from CJ’s Southwestern Bar and Grill will be served throughout the night with free champagne being served at midnight. The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association will be running a cash bar on the premises with 50/50 draws set up nearby.

Read More: New museum staff undertakes new cataloguing project

The doors will open at 7 p.m., Sapp said, with the band beginning around 8:45 p.m. Last call for the bar will be served at 12:30 p.m. with the party winding down shortly after. Sapp said both Adventure Charters and Rentals and Operation Red Nose will be standing by to ferry revellers home at the end of the night, with Adventure Charters offering their services free of charge.

Sapp said that this event is being held in part to reach out to a demographic of the community who don’t usually attend museum led events.

“When I look at our membership we have the same people year after year, but we’re missing my generation. We decided we wanted to start ensuring that not only would we have our traditional museum events our membership is used to attending, but other events that would attempt to gain more members and get people interested in what we’re doing at the museum,” Sapp said.

In that spirit, proceeds from the night will go towards supporting the museum and its exhibits. Sapp said they hope to make this an annual event that people look forward to after Christmas.

The museum would like to thank all the sponsors of this event which includes the Williams Lake Stampede Association, the Province of British Columbia, JAK’S Beer, Wine and Spirits, the Williams Lale Tribune, the GOAT, Operation Red Nose, the Williams Lake District Credit Union, the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, Margetts Meats, CBC Radio, Adventure Charter and Rentals, My Cariboo Now, All-Ways Travel, the City of Williams Lake and RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HUB International Christmas Seniors Dinner celebrates 19 years

Just Posted

Museum’s New Year’s Eve party on tonight at Elks Hall

Tickets are on sale for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Accused in Dec. 2 Williams Lake armed robbery make court appearances on charges

Charges stem from armed robbery at a Windmill Crescent residence in Williams Lake

Rainy day Tuesday to round out weather in Williams Lake for 2019

About 10 mm of rain is expected in the lakecity Dec. 31

Cariboo Classic Amateur Powerlifting Competition coming up in 2020

Categories will be open to both men and women between three weight classes

PHOTOS: Indians win annual game with Cowboys 5-3

The Williams Lake tradition is a fun family event each year

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

A specific licence, proper insurance among the requirements for ‘side-hustle’ rides

Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after falling into ocean off Vancouver Island

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck near Campbell River

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Most Read