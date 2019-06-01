Amy Thacker (from left) the CEO of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association presents Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin’s museum coordinator Joe Borsato with a decommissioned Cariboo Gold Rush Trail sign, with the help of Kristi Denby the Gold Rush Trail project manager. Patrick Davies Photo.

Museum receives modern-day artifact from CCCTA

Preserving recent history is just as important as ancient history

Preserving recent history is just as important as ancient history, as a recent donation to the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin demonstrated.

For years the B.C. Gold Rush Trail has been an important part of tourism in the Central Interior region. Its trail has long been marked with a classic sign showing a prospector and his horse striding boldly off for adventure and riches. However, this signage has now been discontinued and is fast disappearing from B.C. highways and roads.

To ensure the preservation of this recent addition to the history of the Cariboo, the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association donated one of these now historic signs to the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin on Friday, May 24.

Read More: Chilcotin Road students take a step back in time with interpretive museum program

Amy Thacker, the CEO of the CCCTA, said that the Gold Rush Trail management committee and the CCCTA board of directors felt it was important to ensure that artifacts like this made it back into local communities. The sign she was donating along with Kristi Denby, the Gold Rush Trail project manager, was decommissioned back in 2017 as part of the modernization of the trail, which features more emphasis on Indigenous storytelling.

“The Gold Rush Trail has had a long history in the area and it continues to be an evolving part of our living history, so we want to continue to celebrate that with everyone,” Thacker said.

Signs like these have been part of the roadside since the 80s and she wanted to ensure that they are remembered and celebrated within the lakecity community. Thacker feels we learn a lot about our future from our history and that it’s important to ensure the full story is being told.

Read More: Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin sees a 500 per cent increase in visitors

Museum co-ordinator Joe Borsato was happy to receive this donation, as he observed many modern infrastructure projects like this often get swept to the side and leave behind little to no record of their existence. Artifacts from the 80s to the present, he finds, are often lost and not categorized which is an unfortunate loss of history.

“In 100 years, this sort of thing will be valuable to the extent we often value things from 100 years ago,” Borsato said. “I’d just like to thank the CCCTA and the committee for donating the piece to us. We appreciate it.”

Renovations at the museum are now finished, though Borsato is still making tweaks to displays and exhibits to perfect its presentation.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LCSS drama teacher looks to the program’s future

Just Posted

LCSS drama teacher looks to the program’s future

Costumes, props and sets are what is needed for next year

Aerial images show devastation caused by Friday’s house fire near Williams Lake

Family made it out safely

RC Cotton Path tender awarded

MH King Excavating was the successful bid in the amount of $56,077.50

Williams Lake and IUOE Local 882-B ratify new five-year collective agreement

It will go into effect on July 1, 2019

Chilcotin Road students take a step back in time with interpretive museum program

“It has been a pleasure to offer Indigenous programming in partnership with Cecilia DeRose.”

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Most Read