Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin hosts Christmas family event Dec. 18

Santa Claus and his elves will be there as well as horse-drawn wagon rides

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will be hosting a family-friendly event Saturday, Dec. 18, which will include a craft fair. (Photo submitted)

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is creating some Christmas magic with a family-friendly event.

“I decided we needed something a bit bigger with the Santa Parade being cancelled this year,” said museum board member Cyrena Howarth.

‘We are calling it the Country Christmas Family Moments Market and Event.”

Santa Claus will make a special visit from 1 to 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Tourism Discovery Centre (TDC) with some help from his elves accompanying children back and forth.

The event will be held at the Tourism Discovery Centre, 1660 Broadway Ave. South, on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will feature over 25 vendors selling handmade and handcrafted items, a hot lunch with homemade soup and buns, musical entertainment, a hot chocolate booth and old-fashioned horse and wagon rides.

Chilcotin rancher Roy Mulvahill will be giving horse and wagon rides along Broadway Avenue near the TDC.

Rides are by donation with all proceeds going toward the museum.

“We changed it from sleigh rides to wagon because we don’t have enough snow,” Howarth said. “But he can switch if he has to because he as both.”

Vaccine passports will be required to enter the museum where the crafters will be, however, the musical entertainment will be outside.

Children, however, will not need vaccine passports to go inside.

Museum board president Laura Zimmerman said the museum will be doing a lot more fundraising in the future.

“We look to the community to come out and support us because we are in the process of starting phase one of a three-stage project toward an independent museum,” she said.

Zimmerman thanked all the board members, past and present, for their commitment, dedication and fellowship.

“I welcome new members to join the board or one of our committees. It’s not just my vision but the community’s vision.”

READ MORE: New museum manager returns home to share passion of area’s history



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum