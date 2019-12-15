Mt. Timothy Recreation resort gets revved up for season by snowmobile donation

The Williams Lake business recently donated a Polaris snowmobile for the hill operators to use

Walter Bramsleven of Mount Timothy Recreation Resort accepts the keys for a Polaris Snowmobile from Scott Fraser, Spectra Power Sports Ltd. of Williams Lake, B.C. Spectra Power Sports Ltd. is providing the use of the snowmobile for the upcoming ski hill season and challenges other businesses to support the local hill. (Photo submitted)

Spectra Power Sports Ltd. is throwing their support behind the Mount Timothy Recreation Resort and challenges other businesses to do the same.

The Williams Lake business recently donated a Polaris snowmobile for the hill operators to use during the upcoming ski hill season.

“Having a local ski hill is an incredible opportunity for our local families to enjoy,” said Scott Fraser of Spectra Power Sports Ltd.

READ MORE: New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill

Scott approached Spectra owners Heino and Tracy Seibert with the idea of providing a snowmobile for Mt. Timothy and they quickly agreed.

To date, support for the local hill from its neighbouring communities has been incredible, said Walter Bramsleven, manager of the resort.

Locals are anxiously waiting for enough snow to fall so the hill can open for the 2019/20 season after a one-year hiatus as the hill transitioned from a non-profit society to a privately owned business.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.