Mt. Timothy Recreation resort gets revved up for season by snowmobile donation

Spectra Power Sports Ltd. is throwing their support behind the Mount Timothy Recreation Resort and challenges other businesses to do the same.
The Williams Lake business recently donated a Polaris snowmobile for the hill operators to use during the upcoming ski hill season.
“Having a local ski hill is an incredible opportunity for our local families to enjoy,” said Scott Fraser of Spectra Power Sports Ltd.
Scott approached Spectra owners Heino and Tracy Seibert with the idea of providing a snowmobile for Mt. Timothy and they quickly agreed.
To date, support for the local hill from its neighbouring communities has been incredible, said Walter Bramsleven, manager of the resort.
Locals are anxiously waiting for enough snow to fall so the hill can open for the 2019/20 season after a one-year hiatus as the hill transitioned from a non-profit society to a privately owned business.
