Conservative MP Todd Doherty is asking children to submit artwork for his 2021 calendar. (Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune)

MP Doherty asks students to submit artwork for his 2021 calendar

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 6, 2020

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is asking children to submit artwork for his 2021 calendar.

Doherty put out a call Friday saying he has been putting out a calendar since he was first elected, but this year wants to do something different.

“With your help, I would like to include student artwork. If you have a child in Grade 6 or below, have them draw a picture of their favourite season, activity or special place,” Doherty said.

His office will randomly select 12 pictures from the submissions received.

Students, parents or teachers can e-mail a photograph of the artwork to Todd.Doherty@parl.gc.ca.

“Kids can submit as many pictures at they like,” Doherty added.

All submissions must include the student’s name, age, grade, school and the e-mail or phone contact for the parent or guardian.

Parents or guardians will be contacted for permission for all artwork chosen for the calendar.

Children have until Nov. 6, 2020 to submit pictures and those whose artwork is selected will be notified by e-mail.

