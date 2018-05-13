Emily Watson (back left) enjoys breakfast with her sons, Jaxson Hagen (from left) and Ryker Hagen, and sister Jayden Boxeur Sunday at the Lions and Lioness Club’s annual Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Mother’s Day celebrated at annual pancake breakfast

Mothers in Williams Lake ate free Sunday morning for the Lions and Lioness Club Pancake Breakfast.

Pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausges were flying off the grill Sunday morning as mothers from throughout the lakecity were treated to a free breakfast at the Save-On-Foods parking lot.

The annual tradition sees hundreds of breakfasts served throughout the event, which is organized and run by the Lions and Lioness Clubs in Williams Lake.

Mothers, meanwhile, eat free.

The Lions and Lioness Club’s Pancake Breakfast runs until 11:30 a.m. today, May 13, at the Svae-On-Foods parking lot.

 

Karen Frey, barb Lennox and Bruce Lennox cook up the delicious pancake breakfast being served at the Lions and Lioness Clubs’ Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

Williams Lake Stampede Queen contestants Miss Cariboo Spurs Apparel and Tack Laurin Hurd (left) and Miss West Fraser Emilie Nichols (right) help serve breakfast Sunday morning alongside the current Williams Lake Stampede Queen Kaylee Billyboy.

Volunteer Debbie Sykes works the grill at the Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

Kimberly Jefferson (back left) enjoys a Mother’s Day pancake breakfast with her nine-week old identical twins Jackson Jefferson and Hunter Jefferson, and their grandma, Sheryl Burgess.

