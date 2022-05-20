Connie and Rudy of Homathko River Inn cooked an elaborate breakfast. (Linda Lou Howarth photo)

Connie and Rudy of Homathko River Inn cooked an elaborate breakfast. (Linda Lou Howarth photo)

Mother’s Day a fun affair at Tatlayoko Lake

Linda Lou HOWARTH

Special to the Tribune

Tatlayoko Lake residents were very fortunate to attend the yummy Mother’s Day Brunch at the Homathko River Inn prepared by Connie Bracewell and Rudy Vermeer.

The best-ever waffles smothered in fruit, whipped cream with crispy fried bacon and sausages, scrambled eggs or eggs Benedict, hot coffee and great company were on the menu.

Connie and Rudy cheerfully cooked it all up with smiles and joking with everyone. Even though it was reservations only about a dozen people showed up who were told, ‘I am sure we have lots of cornflakes if you don’t mind waiting we are currently serving our first seating, our second seating arrives at 12:30. We will squeeze you in!!!’

Everyone left with a full tummy, happy smiles and anticipating the barn dance on the 21st.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin

 

Locals enjoyed a Mother’s Day brunch at the Homathko River Inn. (Linda Lou Howarth photo)

Locals enjoyed a Mother’s Day brunch at the Homathko River Inn. (Linda Lou Howarth photo)

Previous story
Yard sale enjoyed at Tatlayoko Lake

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital emergency department nurses: Jane Carlton, Tamara Roscoe, Teresa Myers, and Emily Larochelle. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Suboxone treatment available in Interior Health emergency departments

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry.
EDITORIAL: Truck Loggers BC magazine offers variety of views on old growth deferrals

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are expected to share the roadway and give appropriate space to horses. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
EDITORIAL: Whoa! Expect horses, riders on roads and trails

Some of the Cariboo Run Crew out for a group trail run on the trails around Williams Lake. (Kim Lewis photo)
New trail run race being planned for Fox Mountain