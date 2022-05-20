Mother’s Day a fun affair at Tatlayoko Lake

Linda Lou HOWARTH

Special to the Tribune

Tatlayoko Lake residents were very fortunate to attend the yummy Mother’s Day Brunch at the Homathko River Inn prepared by Connie Bracewell and Rudy Vermeer.

The best-ever waffles smothered in fruit, whipped cream with crispy fried bacon and sausages, scrambled eggs or eggs Benedict, hot coffee and great company were on the menu.

Connie and Rudy cheerfully cooked it all up with smiles and joking with everyone. Even though it was reservations only about a dozen people showed up who were told, ‘I am sure we have lots of cornflakes if you don’t mind waiting we are currently serving our first seating, our second seating arrives at 12:30. We will squeeze you in!!!’

Everyone left with a full tummy, happy smiles and anticipating the barn dance on the 21st.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin