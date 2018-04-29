More sunshine, spring conditions forecast for lakecity

There’s more sunshine in the forecast for the coming week

Dominik Strayer, 9, Craig Strayer and Harper Strayer, 1, enjoy a morning at the Nathan Mathews Memorial Skate Park in Williams Lake Sunday morning. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It’s beginning to look a lot more like spring in the lakecity.

For the past week, eager residents have been taking advantage of warmer temperatures in Williams Lake, with the trend expected to continue thorughout the week.

Today (Sunday), while somewhat cloudy, temperatures are expected to reach 14C.

By Monday, temperatures will hover just shy over the 20C mark, where sunshine is forecast until Wednesday, where there is a 60 per cent chance of rainfall predicted.

Heading into next weekend, it will be blue skies and sunshine Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Saturday’s high reaching 22C