Williams Lake Indian Band staff are busy this week (April 24) preparing pandemic kits for families. Pictured from left to right are: Silver Supernault (Accounts Payable), Gailene William (Finance Manager), Shianne David (Lands Assistant), Deidri Camille (Housing Coordinator), Shayla Alphonse (Finance Assistant), Lisa Camille (Senior Manager, Member Services), and Sami Ilnicki (Receptionist). (WLIB Facebook photo)

More pandemic kits to be distributed to WLIB members this weekend

Chief Willie Sellars said the kits are just one way they are supporting community members

The Williams Lake Indian Band has prepared a second round of pandemic kits for delivery to community members.

Chief Willie Sellars said one kit per household will be provided to WLIB members living in the Williams Lake area and are a way to support members and keep them supplied with goods, and in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the decision to provide these kits to community members, our emergency operations centre (EOC) team reached out to a variety of product and service providers, including Canadian Tire, Gordon’s Food Services, Save On Foods and Barkerville Gold Mines. Through partnerships with these great organizations, we have been able to source many of the products contained in the kits, and have them delivered to the old TreadPro building that currently houses our EOC.”

All of the kits, which contain food, cleaning supplies, and other items that will be of use house to households during the provincial state of emergency, are assembled and sanitized on site by the ECO team who maintain strict sanitation and social distancing practices.

Staff will be distributing the pandemic kits on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TreadPro building located at 2579 Highway 97 south.

Members picking up their kits are reminded to wash their hands, don’t go out if unwell and to maintain a social distance of at least six feet apart from staff distributing the kits.

The WLIB activated its EOC which made up of its full-time members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 24.

More pandemic kits to be distributed to WLIB members this weekend

