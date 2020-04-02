Month-long collection sees food donation to Williams Lake Salvation Army

The Salvation Army food bank will have a little more to put in food hampers thanks to a donation from Daily Stash Cannabis.

Daily Stash manager Danny Brumin said they’ve been collecting food since the beginning of March and did so until the end of the month. All of the food will be going to the Salvation Army, he said.

The Salvation Army food bank has been running especially low on food since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food