The Wiilliams Lake Lions Club is hosting its annual Mother’s Day breakfast Sunday. (Photo submitted)

The Wiilliams Lake Lions Club is hosting its annual Mother’s Day breakfast Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Moms eat for free at Lions club pancake breakfast in Williams Lake

Lions club members will be working hard at the Save-On-Foods parking lot May 14

The Williams Lake Lions Club is hosting their popular annual Mother’s Day pancake breakfast May 14.

Lions club members will be working hard at the Save-On-Foods parking lot serving hot pancakes, bacon and eggs from 8:30 a.m. until noon where mom’s eat for free.

“Your mom is a special person and we encourage you to bring your mother out for a free hot breakfast, while others will pay a nominal amount,” said Wilf Goerwell, president of the Williams Lake Lions Club.

Meanwhile, adjacent to breakfast area there will be the Mother’s Day Market until 2 p.m. with everything from garage sale items, to crafts, plants, jewellery and commercial items for sale by local vendors.

In addition to collecting over 1,000 used eyes glass annually, the Williams Lake Lions are an active group that provide donations to many groups in the community from seniors to youth sports, education, the arts, health assistance and Christmas hampers for needy families.

“The best part is any money raised locally, stays local and makes Williams Lake a better place to live.”

READ MORE: Guru Nanak Sikh Temple gathers for Vaisakhi in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. twins and their mom wage a ‘mighty’ battle against cancer

Just Posted

Members of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League have been prepping the Esler fields for the season. (Gene Cooper photo)
Rowdies win Ice Breakert tournament, Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League season gets underway

The Wiilliams Lake Lions Club is hosting its annual Mother’s Day breakfast Sunday. (Photo submitted)
Moms eat for free at Lions club pancake breakfast in Williams Lake

This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Eric Staudenmaier Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP)
Williams Lake adopts accessory dwelling bylaw

Teacher Colin O’Keefe, from left, with students Gavin Reedman and Conner Edwards were in Surrey for the French Language Speak Off on May 6, 2023. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake French immersion students compete at Speak Off in Surrey