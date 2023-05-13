Moms eat for free at Lions club pancake breakfast in Williams Lake

Lions club members will be working hard at the Save-On-Foods parking lot May 14

The Wiilliams Lake Lions Club is hosting its annual Mother’s Day breakfast Sunday. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Lions Club is hosting their popular annual Mother’s Day pancake breakfast May 14.

Lions club members will be working hard at the Save-On-Foods parking lot serving hot pancakes, bacon and eggs from 8:30 a.m. until noon where mom’s eat for free.

“Your mom is a special person and we encourage you to bring your mother out for a free hot breakfast, while others will pay a nominal amount,” said Wilf Goerwell, president of the Williams Lake Lions Club.

Meanwhile, adjacent to breakfast area there will be the Mother’s Day Market until 2 p.m. with everything from garage sale items, to crafts, plants, jewellery and commercial items for sale by local vendors.

In addition to collecting over 1,000 used eyes glass annually, the Williams Lake Lions are an active group that provide donations to many groups in the community from seniors to youth sports, education, the arts, health assistance and Christmas hampers for needy families.

“The best part is any money raised locally, stays local and makes Williams Lake a better place to live.”

