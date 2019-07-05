CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: VIDEO: Moffat Falls a pristine refreshing escape just outside of Horsefly

The Chinese Oven The trail to Moffat Falls is wheelchair accessible. Moffat Falls, seven kilometres east of Horsefly, offers a refreshing forested getaway. Jaymie Jones photo

One of the Cariboo’s many gems and favourite places to visit is Moffat Falls just a few kilometres east of the commuinty of Horsefly.

Within three minutes of walking off the road down to the falls, visitors can access a small sandy beach, find reprieve on a hot summer day from the spray or even take a swim at the base of the falls.

To drive to the area, upon entering Horsefly, turn right onto Lowden Road and then take a quick left onto the 108 Mile Road.

Follow the 108 Mile Road for 7.1 kilometres where you will find the access road to Moffat Falls on your left.

It is a bit of a steep climb down a short path closer to the falls so small children should be accompanied.

A newer feature is the low mobility trail that was installed at the site in October 2018 by the Cariboo Regional District in partnership with the Horsefly Board of Trade, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, Northern Development Iniative Trust and the province of B.C.

Approximately 300 metres long and featuring a packed, crushed gravel surface, the extremely gentle grade trail travels through the forest to the Horsefly River, crosses a large bridge over the river, stopping where a secure viewpoint offers an amazing view of the falls.

When walking along the road above be sure to keep watch for a Chinese oven and hand-dug ditch in the area that hail back to the days of the 1860’s Gold Rush. Horsefly, after all, was the site of the first gold panned in the Cariboo in 1859.

