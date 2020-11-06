Modified 25th annual Memory Tree Celebration will go ahead in Williams Lake

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the celebration has been adapted in some ways

A Williams Lake tradition for people to honour the memory of loved ones who have died will go ahead in November.

The 25th Annual Hospice Society’s 2020 Memory Tree Celebration book and tree displayed with name ornaments will be in the City Hall foyer from Nov. 13 through to Dec. 1st.

During the Tuesday, Nov. 3 regular city council meeting, Hospice Society executive director Daphne Johnson appeared by phone as a delegation.

“It has definitely been difficult to figure how to do it this year,” Johnson said.

Normally there is a large gathering held on a Sunday to mark the celebration, however, this year it will be recorded in partnership with the Tribune and released for public viewing online Dec. 6.

“This year we will be in everyone’s living room,” she said.

The Hospice Society will also be fundraising by selling its Meals & Memories cookbooks for $20 and bamboo face masks for $10.

Bottle donations are also accepted at the depot by telling the staff to put it toward hospice.

