Bexie Blake celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, Nov. 23. (Photo submitted)

Miocene woman celebrates 100th birthday at home within her bubble

Elizabeth ‘Bexie’ Blake said she looks forward the time when she can receive hugs in person

Long-time Miocene resident Elizabeth “Bexie” Blake celebrated her 100th birthday at home with her close family on Monday, Nov. 23.

Bexie had been living in the Seniors Village for a couple of years, and when the Covid-19 pandemic hit her family decided it would be best to move her back home.

Although she misses her friends in the Village, she has been able to have her daughter Lucy and husband Ken, son Philip (Flip) and wife Anne, and son Rod and wife Shoko as her “bubble”.

Because of Covid, just the immediate family had a nice dinner party and spent the evening reminiscing and watching a video put together by her grandchildren.

She received many phone calls and flowers from close friends and relatives, and had “window visits” with her local grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bexie was born in Binscarth, Manitoba, then moved to an experimental farm in Scott, Saskatchewan, which she says was a good place to be during the Great Depression.

The family then moved to Beach Avenue in Vancouver where Bexie finished her education and graduated from King George High School.

She met her husband Roy Blake in Vancouver; he enlisted and went overseas during the second world war. While he was away, Bexie worked at Boeing as a time keeper, where they built planes for the war effort.

On Roy’s return they settled in North Vancouver where Roy worked as a letter carrier for Canada Post, and they started their family with two boys, Flip and Rod.

The next chapter took them north to the Ochiltree Ranch in Miocene, where they spent 20 years raising cattle and logging. Those were tough years, but a lot of good times were had with friends and family, fishing, hunting, and attending dances at the Rose Lake Lodge.

Bexie has always been thankful for Veterans Affairs and Lil Crosina at the 153 Mile Store, who “saved their bacon a few times.” They had their third child Lucy in Williams Lake Hospital.

After selling the ranch in 1972, the family moved to Rose Lake for a couple of years and then finally to the Valley Place, a quarter section kept separate from the Ochiltree Ranch.

Bexie enjoyed many years working at the Timmus Thrift Store, making lots of happy memories. During this time the Valley Place became home to four families, filling Bexie and Roy’s lives with grandchildren.

After retiring, Bexie and Roy purchased a boat and cabin on Quesnel Lake, where they spent many years fishing and exploring with the family.

Their travels took them to Bermuda, Antigua, Mexico and Hawaii.

Roy passed away in 2013, and Bexie is back at the Valley Place with her family after a brief stay at the Seniors Village.

She still enjoys her home and visits with friends and family which now includes 13 great-grandchildren.

Bexie says she will be glad to see the end of COVID-19 so she can visit properly with lots of hugs.


This story was submitted by the Blake family.

Bexie Blake worked for Boeing during the Second World War. (Photo submitted)

