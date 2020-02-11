Miocene VFD puts donated truck from Enbridge to good use

From left to right, in front of the donated and retrofitted truck, are Miocene Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Quintin Duhamel, Enbridge’s Grant MacGregor and Darrel Wallace, Fire Chief Jason Ward, and training officer Kevin Bendickson. (Erin Hitchcock photo)

Erin Hitchcock

Special to the Tribune Advisor

The Miocene Volunteer Fire Department has a new truck to help the community.

Fire Chief Jason Ward says the department is thankful for the truck that was donated from Enbridge in June 2018. Formerly an old valve service truck, it took about a year after receiving it to retrofit it so it could be used for the department’s needs.

Ward says Enbridge’s Grant MacGregor and Darrel Wallace were integral in making the truck donation happen. Local businesses – Chemo RV and OT Timber Frames – also contributed financial donations to have it fabricated as a brush truck. For parts and labour, Beamac Installations Ltd., W.L. Forestry Supplies Ltd., Chuck’s Auto Supply, RL7 Mechanical Ltd., and Superior Propane also provided support.

The truck has already been helping the community, as it was recently used to tend to a motor vehicle incident, as well as for medical and transportation assistance.

“As it is four-wheel drive, it can get to places where other apparatuses can’t go,” Ward said, adding that includes remote areas and forestry roads. “It is an asset.”

Grant MacGregor of Enbridge said the truck was coming up for auction but instead was offered up to Miocene, which was in mind because of the department’s contributions in helping the 150 Mile House Fire Department during the 2017 fires. He said 150 Mile House and Cache Creek also received trucks but not like this one.

