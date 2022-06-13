The Rose Lake Miocene 4H club members are going to match funds raised at a Father’s Day market at the Miocene Community Centre on June 19 to help build a barn. (Maria Bartley photo)

The Rose Lake Miocene 4H club members are going to match funds raised at a Father’s Day market at the Miocene Community Centre on June 19 to help build a barn. (Maria Bartley photo)

Miocene Community Centre market fundraiser towards new barn

Rose Lake Miocene 4H to match funds raised to help build new barn

Miocene Community Centre will be hosting a Father’s Day event on June 19.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be local artisans, a tailgate garage sale, kids games, music, food and beverages.

The Rose Lake Miocene 4H Club will be selling baked goods by donation.

Everything that is donated from the bake sale funds, our 4H club will be matching in support of the Miocene Community Centre for the buiding of the new barn.

Come and join us.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooFor SalefundraiserWilliams Lake

Previous story
Author creates hunting and fishing series

Just Posted

(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Janda Group sets spring 2023 target for 80 residential units at former Boitanio Mall

Lac La Hache’s Bonita Forsyth has combined her skills as a painter and writer to create children’s stories. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
TikTok inspires Lac La Hache writer

Terri Kovalcik has released her seventh book in the “Junior Hunters at Large” series. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Author creates hunting and fishing series

New speed sign in Lac La Hache (George Lee photo - submitted)
Speed signs activated in Lac La Hache