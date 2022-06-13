Miocene Community Centre market fundraiser towards new barn

Rose Lake Miocene 4H to match funds raised to help build new barn

The Rose Lake Miocene 4H club members are going to match funds raised at a Father’s Day market at the Miocene Community Centre on June 19 to help build a barn. (Maria Bartley photo)

Miocene Community Centre will be hosting a Father’s Day event on June 19.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be local artisans, a tailgate garage sale, kids games, music, food and beverages.

The Rose Lake Miocene 4H Club will be selling baked goods by donation.

Everything that is donated from the bake sale funds, our 4H club will be matching in support of the Miocene Community Centre for the buiding of the new barn.

Come and join us.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooFor SalefundraiserWilliams Lake