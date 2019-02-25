Mining association bonspiel to support Heavy Metal Rocks training program

Canadian Institute of Mining Northern BC chair said the bonspiel is open to everyone

The Canadian Institute of Mining will be having a bonspiel at the Williams Lake Curling Club on March 2, in support of SD 27’s Heavy Metal Rocks training program. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Heavy Metal Rocks will benefit from a fun curling bonspiel taking place Saturday, March 2 at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

Organizer Klaus Ofner from Prince George said the 10th Annual Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) Northern B.C. Bonspiel will be presenting a cheque to School District 27 on Saturday evening for the trades training program.

Ofner is the chair of the CIM Northern B.C. branch and said the organization seizes opportunities to give back to the communities where members do business.

He is also inviting anyone who is interested to participate in the bonspiel.

“It will be an opportunity to network with people in the mining industry or who supply the industry,” he said.

Even if someone has never curled, they are more than welcome and there will be a short introductory lesson for beginners upon arrival.

There will be a welcome reception on Friday, March 1 at Boston Pizza from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with registration on Saturday at 10 a.m. and curling beginning at 11 a.m. and going all day, followed by a group dinner at 6 p.m.

The CIM is more than 100 years old and the northern branch was formed 20 years ago, Ofner said.

“We help bring mining education and people together,” he added.

Anyone wanting to attend the reception or the bonspiel is asked to register online.

Cost for the bonspiel is $55 plus fee and GST and the reception at Boston Pizza is $20 plus fee and GST.



