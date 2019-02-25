The Canadian Institute of Mining will be having a bonspiel at the Williams Lake Curling Club on March 2, in support of SD 27’s Heavy Metal Rocks training program. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Mining association bonspiel to support Heavy Metal Rocks training program

Canadian Institute of Mining Northern BC chair said the bonspiel is open to everyone

Heavy Metal Rocks will benefit from a fun curling bonspiel taking place Saturday, March 2 at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

Organizer Klaus Ofner from Prince George said the 10th Annual Canadian Institute of Mining (CIM) Northern B.C. Bonspiel will be presenting a cheque to School District 27 on Saturday evening for the trades training program.

Ofner is the chair of the CIM Northern B.C. branch and said the organization seizes opportunities to give back to the communities where members do business.

Read more: VIDEO: Heavy Metal Rocks it for local students once again

He is also inviting anyone who is interested to participate in the bonspiel.

“It will be an opportunity to network with people in the mining industry or who supply the industry,” he said.

Even if someone has never curled, they are more than welcome and there will be a short introductory lesson for beginners upon arrival.

There will be a welcome reception on Friday, March 1 at Boston Pizza from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with registration on Saturday at 10 a.m. and curling beginning at 11 a.m. and going all day, followed by a group dinner at 6 p.m.

The CIM is more than 100 years old and the northern branch was formed 20 years ago, Ofner said.

“We help bring mining education and people together,” he added.

Anyone wanting to attend the reception or the bonspiel is asked to register online.

Cost for the bonspiel is $55 plus fee and GST and the reception at Boston Pizza is $20 plus fee and GST.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tiffany Jorgensen wins poster contest for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

Mining association bonspiel to support Heavy Metal Rocks training program

Canadian Institute of Mining Northern BC chair said the bonspiel is open to everyone

Totem pole gift no longer destined for Boitanio Park

The gift is being withdrawn because the Williams Lake Indian Band does not want it in the park, Chief Joe Alphonse said

Water treatment strategy prepared for Williams Lake

Authors of the report will be at a public open house March 28 at city hall

Cold temperatures bring frostbite warning for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Monday

Wind chill of -31C kicks off the week

Falcons shoot to bronze medal at zone championships

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” Stupich said

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Most Read