Brule Mine rescue team members suit up in preparation of a fire fighting drill for the 2019 North Central South Mine Rescue Competition. Patrick Davies Photo.

Mine Rescue Competition live in Williams Lake

The 2019 North Central South Mine Rescue Competition kicked off in Williams Lake on Thursday morning

The 2019 North Central South Mine Rescue Competition kicked off in Williams Lake on Thursday morning at the Williams Lake Fire Department hall.

Aaron Frost, the chief task judge for the zone competition, said he’s been helping to run the event for the last eight years. On Thursday they began by having workers from the northern mines compete against one another in a series of rescue scenarios including first aid and firefighting created by their counterparts from the southern mines, before switching in the afternoon.

“Ever mine in the province, under regulatory requirements, has to have a rescue team. These are trained personnel and the mines will put their top athletes in that group together and we all come together for a friendly competition,” Frost said.

Read More: 2018 Industrial Update: The cyclical environment of the mining industry

While there are some prizes, what the event is really about is providing a learning opportunity for mining personnel and promoting the brotherhood amongst miners, Frost said.

“Mining has really come a long way in the last 40 years. Mining used to be the most dangerous job in the world, to be honest, and mine rescue teams have really trained up. They’re first aid trained, rope rescue trained, know how to fight fires and deal with dangerous gases and these teams really work together to save lives,” Frost said. “Mining is really a safe industry now, they really look after their people, but there is always that inevitable chance that somebody may get hurt and these teams are highly trained in making sure those people are safe.”

Each team was graded on their performances in each of these four areas to determine who will move on to the provincial competitions this Saturday in the Stampede Grounds starting around 7 a.m.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Williams Lake’s own Gibraltar Mine rescue team was out representing the lakecity at the 2019 North Central South Mine Rescue Competition. They are made up of Team Captain Rolly Doucette (from left), vice-captain Cory Boyd, Todd Voth, Brian Getson, Jono Neufeld, Shawn Shaw, Aaron Shoults and Sam Bergman. Patrick Davies Photo.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Chilcotin Road Elementary students take part in track and field day

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Chilcotin Road Elementary students take part in track and field day

Students have fun while trying out for districts

Green flag about to drop on 2019 Thunder Mountain Speedway race season

For this Saturday, June 1, Westwick has issued what he’s calling a “champions challenge”

PSO and SD27 looking to modify suspensions related to drug use

‘Greater degrees of enforcement will not eradicate the problem’

Arts on the Fly brings Naomi Shore to the Arts Centre

Shore is one-half of the two-woman group Twin Peaks and this is her first solo album

CRD to beef up crisis communications with new plan

One of the recommendations from the Cariboo 2017 Wildfire Report was to create the plan

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Without a technician, this type of cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read