Memory tree celebration, craft fairs, home Stamps games, Winter Lights this weekend

There is not a shortage of things to do in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Hospice Society is hoping to ease the grief felt during the holidays with the Memory Tree event. (File photo)

The annual Winter Lights Festival takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 downtown.

There will be free family-friendly activities downtown at participating businesses from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Winter Lights parade begins 5 p.m., departing from Boitanio Park, followed by lighting of the Christmas tree and carolling at 5:45 p.m. in Spirit Square at 109 Oliver Street.

•••

Those wanting to attend a service for loved ones this Christmas are invited to attend the 27th Annual Memory Tree Celebration Sunday, Dec. 4 at city hall, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The service of remembrance and healing is an opportunity to gather and celebrate those who people have loved and lost, hosted by the Williams Lake Hospice Society and returns in-person this year.

The ‘In Memory’ book and ornaments for the tree will be available in the city hall lobby until Friday Dec. 2.

•••

The Seniors’ Activity Centre is hosting a Christmas Craft Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in support of BGC Williams Lake Club. There will be 30 vendors selling everything from baking, jewelry, knitting, candles and more.

•••

Williams Lake First Nation elders are hosting a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium at Sugar Cane. There will be hourly door prizes, loonie auction and concession and 50/50 draw.•••

The Miocene Community Club Christmas Market takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miocene Community Centre, 3511 Horsefly Road.

At the market there will be a historical area album for the public to check out. Suzie Ambrose of Rose Lake spent six months putting together the black and white photos of the area and relevant information.

•••

Likely’s Christmas craft fair takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Likely Elementary School.

•••

Williams Lake Stampeders play on home ice this weekend, against the Prince Rupert Rampage on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. against the Hazelton Wolverines.

Williams Lake