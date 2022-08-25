Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Mthandazo worked as a doctor in 100 Mile House before moving to Vernon. He had a passion for soccer and attended Thursday drop-in games in the 100 Mile House community.

A memorial was set up for Vernon doctor Michael Mthandazo at the 100 Mile House District Soccer Association’s soccer fields.

Mthandazo drowned rescuing his son last month. He was swimming with his son in the Thompson River near McArthur Island Park in Kamloops July 30 when the water current sped up, and although he got his son out of the water, he wasn’t able to get out himself, said Noha Fossen, his colleague who is raising funds for the family.

Mthandazo leaves behind his wife Julia and two sons, ages 11 and eight months.

lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net

