Meet the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede mountain racers

The stage is set for the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede Mountain Race and it promises to be an exciting lineup.

In all, 10 racers are signed up for each rodeo performance starting Thursday night, then Friday night, Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Except for two Merritt racers, Tyson Coutlee and Quinton McRae, the race belongs largely to the Xeni Gwet’in riders.

Racers include Howard Lulua, Darren Sulin, Leo Quilt, Steve Quilt, Darren Setah, Dax Setah, Dylan Lulua and Conway Lulua.

Conway was the overall winner last year.

This year it’s anybody’s game, with Howard Lulua back in the race following a crash in 2017 that saw Lulua break both ankles and a shin and kept him from competing in 2018.

At 49, Sulin is also a longtime racer who breeds his own horses for the event. Sulin lives at Nimpo Lake and is sponsored by Tl’etinqox (Anaham).

In an interview during practice night, Sulin said there are two things he loves about mountain racing: his animals and the sounds of the cheering crowds and pounding horse hooves.

