Xeni Gwet’in rider Howard Lulua

Meet the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede mountain racers

The stage is set for the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede Mountain Race and it promises to be an exciting lineup.

In all, 10 racers are signed up for each rodeo performance starting Thursday night, then Friday night, Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Except for two Merritt racers, Tyson Coutlee and Quinton McRae, the race belongs largely to the Xeni Gwet’in riders.

Racers include Howard Lulua, Darren Sulin, Leo Quilt, Steve Quilt, Darren Setah, Dax Setah, Dylan Lulua and Conway Lulua.

Conway was the overall winner last year.

This year it’s anybody’s game, with Howard Lulua back in the race following a crash in 2017 that saw Lulua break both ankles and a shin and kept him from competing in 2018.

At 49, Sulin is also a longtime racer who breeds his own horses for the event. Sulin lives at Nimpo Lake and is sponsored by Tl’etinqox (Anaham).

In an interview during practice night, Sulin said there are two things he loves about mountain racing: his animals and the sounds of the cheering crowds and pounding horse hooves.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Xeni Gwet’in mountain racer Dax Setah

Mountain racer Darren Sulin and his son Hagen. Sulin is from Nimpo Lake but is sponsored by Tl’etinqox (Anaham).

Previous story
Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community
Next story
CASUAL COUNTRY: 150 Mile couple give bison a home on the range

Just Posted

Rugby and racing on lineup for Stampede weekend in lakecity

Stampede Hit to Pass kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m.

CASUAL COUNTRY: 150 Mile couple give bison a home on the range

“We had buffalo under our bed,” Tom joked.

BC 3D Archery Championships hit bull’s-eye for host Cariboo Archers

“I think they are the best two courses we’ve ever put on,” said Cariboo Archers president Lee Jackman

Meet the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede mountain racers

The stage is set for the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede Mountain Race… Continue reading

First Annual ?Esdilagh ride to WL Stampede enjoyed by participants

“All the kids and elders have really enjoyed it and it brought the community back together.”

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Most Read