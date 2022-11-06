Medieval Market returns to Williams Lake

Annual craft and artisan fair and fundraiser will take place on Nov. 19 and 20

Student volunteers Hailey-Ann Dunbar, Jessabelle Trelenberg, Alexis McComber and Shailynn Brommit will be helping out before and during the annual fundraising event, on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022. (Kim Nowotny photo)

Come One! Come All!

The Medieval Market returns to Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20.

The market will feature wares handmade by over 90 artisans. While most artisans are from the Cariboo, some have journeyed from Prince George, the Lower Mainland, Merritt, Kamloops, and the Okanagan to attend our local fair.

When you purchase something at the market, not only are you buying something unique and beautiful, you also know that your dollars will support B.C. artisans.

Along with returning favourite vendors selling pottery, weaving, jewelry, original art, chocolates, fresh baked goods, crackers, clothing, books, children’s toys, wreaths and garlands, hats and mitts, quilting, glassware, wood products, felting, wooden pens, herbal products, olive oil products, pet treats, produce, Selfies with Santa, and honey, we are happy to include many new vendors.

New food vendors are Moonshine Coffee, Country Cuisine Nature Spice Blends, Timothy Lake Farm, Bessett Creek Garlic, and Canadian Haskap.

New herbal vendors are Wild Rose Soaps, BB Essentials, Dryad Collective Herbals and Holistics, and the Moonlight Gypsy.

Other new vendors include upcycled clothing from Redress by Tanis, Gold Pan Pottery, epoxy charcuterie boards from Callenmore Creations, Little Bear Bead & Co., baby toys by Petits Esprits, hand-painted clothing by Big Pink Rose, leatherwork from Mason Harrison, Pottery by Colleen, Skookum Candles, Rita Jones knitting and crocheting, leather cuffs from Caroline Kristensen, Hillside Woodworks, Pretty Things.

Chloe, Cariboo Laser, Pioneer Pottery, Ben’s Saddlery and Cowhorses, Beau Miller’s 17th century clothing, Coleen Onofrechuk’s wooden items, The Clay Babe, and Cascade Candles.

Music will feature both community members and students on two stages. Musicians include Cole Patenaude & The Screech Owls, Rowan Dolighan, Lyle Bats, Brandon and Devon Hoffman with Dena Baumann, Carmen & Dena, Beaver Valley Symphony Orchestra, Shannon O’Donovan with friends, Cariboo Fiddle Society, Ebony, Lake City Secondary Bands, Quintet Plus, Amber Gregg, Matt Granlund and Leah Martin, Mackenna & Abby, Dallas Moe, Karlee Messer-Todd, Sienna McCarvill and many other Lake City Secondary students.

Watch for the entertainment program on facebook (Medieval Market Williams Lake) or in the ad in the Tribune.

The concession features hearty soups and wraps, smokies, treats, and Moonshine coffee.

The Medieval Market is organized entirely by volunteers so all profits go to Lake City Secondary students and programs.

Students working throughout the weekend earn money towards team sports, music, and other programs in which they are involved.

The Emerging Artist Award provides a bursary for a student in financial need who is pursuing a future in the arts. Teacher volunteers earn money towards extracurricular programs of their choosing.

So make a day of it to connect with old and new friends, peruse the market stalls, buy a few Christmas presents, enjoy a hearty lunch, and listen to the talented entertainers. Maybe you’ll even win one of the many door prizes donated by the vendors.

Admission is $5 for the weekend or $3 for Sunday only (kids 12 and under free). Random tickets are marked on the back as door prize winners. If you receive one of these on your way in, you will be able to select one of the door prizes donated by the vendors.

The 2022 Medieval Market takes place Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williams Lake Campus of Lake City Secondary on Carson Drive.

If you are bringing a stroller, we suggest that you might prefer to shop on Sunday, when it is a little quieter.

Read more: CASUAL COUNTRY: Likely, a perfect place for writers

Read more: Nemiah Lodge represents a return, forward momentum for First Nation



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CariboofundraiserMarketplaceWilliams Lake