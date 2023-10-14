McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department marks Fire Prevention Week

Linda Bard, from left, John Bard, Dan Harrison, Andrew Walker, Ian Hicks, Kate Macalister and Gord Rourke are members of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (Photo submitted)

One of the ways McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department (MLVFD) is marking Fire Prevention Week is with a pie-throwing contest and bake sale.

With the theme of the week being “Cooking safety starts with you,” the MLVFD will be offering up Chief Dan Harrison and Deputy Chief Ian Hicks as pie-throwing victims during a garage and craft sale at the Alexandria Hall on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The hall is located on Melville Road, the first road on the right, north of the Fort Alexandria Cafe or about 10 minutes north of McLeese Lake.

There will also be cookbooks and first aid kits for sale, along with lots of kitchen and cooking-themed safety handouts and kids colouring and activity pages.

Harrison said they are always looking for new members and encourage anyone who is local and interested to become a part of the team.

“With cooler temperatures coming, and before you use fire in your house, be sure to sweep that chimney,” he said. “For anyone who relies on wood heat, proper fireplace maintenance is crucial to safe operation.”

Recently the department received a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities.

The money was used to purchase two sea cans which will be used for future training units, a wildland firefighting bladder, which is a tank used for holding water in locations without water access, and a special water intake foot valve. By using the valve, firefighters will be able to draw water from shallow or muddy locations.

Additionally, the fire department was able to purchase training manuals, training videos and National Fire Protection Association guide books and pay for training through the Justice Institute of B.C.

Training members have been involved with over the summer included the annual S100 Wildland Firefighter refresher course, Incident Command Systems 100, WHMIS, Bear Awareness, FireSmart 101, AdventureSmart, and continuing education credits for first responders through Boundtree University.

Members have also taken several mental health and wellness related courses and workshops.

During the pie-throwing contest and bake sale, free pumpkins will be available for anyone interested in participating in the upcoming pumpkin carving contest at the McLeese Lake Hall on Saturday, Oct. 28.

With files from the McLeese Lake Fire Department Facebook Page

