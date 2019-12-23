McLeese Lake residents enjoy Christmat potluck dinner and auction

A heartfelt special mention was given to honour our vice-president Gordon McArthur who recently passed away

The residents of McLeese Lake were treated to a wonderful, fun-filled evening of Christmas celebration recently at the 21st Annual Christmas Potluck Supper and Auction held on Dec. 15.

With approximately 80 guests in attendance, the evening started off with everyone checking out all the fantastic auction items. Items were donated by several local businesses and individuals from McLeese Lake and Williams Lake. The generosity of all who donated was overwhelming for organizers.

Steve Relkov, president of the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission, gave a short speech where he thanked everyone for coming to support our local hall where the event was held.

He then gave an overview of last year’s accomplishments and what we can look forward to in 2020. A heartfelt special mention was given to honour our vice-president Gordon McArthur who recently passed away.

Following the speech, Clarence Culp said grace and then everyone enjoyed the potluck supper which included ham and turkey, supplied by the commission, potatoes, vegetables, salads, appetizers and dessert. Potluck suppers are always the best way to bring a community together.

All the guests, but especially the younger ones, were treated to a very special visit by Santa Claus. He was so happy to have the little ones hop up onto his knee and whisper their special request in his ear. Then Santa’s elf gave them all a goodie bag to take home.

Next, everyone in attendance enjoyed listening to Samuel Culp play Christmas music on his clarinet.

It was such a beautiful sound. The ticket and silent auctions were closed, and all the items were handed out. It was a lot of fun to see the joy on the recipients’ faces when they won the item they were bidding on or to have their winning number drawn.

Several of the children came up to the stage to help call out the winners. They were thrilled to do that and brought smiles and chuckles from the guests. It was special and heartwarming.

The sponsor of this event, the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission, would like to thank all the residents who attended this special event and for the generosity they showed by donating to and participating in the auction.

We would also like to thank Steve Forseth, Area D Cariboo Regional District representative, for taking time out of his busy schedule to once again, show his support to McLeese Lake.

We wish everyone a very merry and safe holiday season and all the best in the New Year.

Submitted by The McLeese Lake Recreation Commission.



