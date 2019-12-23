McLeese Lake residents enjoy Christmat potluck dinner and auction

A heartfelt special mention was given to honour our vice-president Gordon McArthur who recently passed away

The residents of McLeese Lake were treated to a wonderful, fun-filled evening of Christmas celebration recently at the 21st Annual Christmas Potluck Supper and Auction held on Dec. 15.

With approximately 80 guests in attendance, the evening started off with everyone checking out all the fantastic auction items. Items were donated by several local businesses and individuals from McLeese Lake and Williams Lake. The generosity of all who donated was overwhelming for organizers.

Steve Relkov, president of the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission, gave a short speech where he thanked everyone for coming to support our local hall where the event was held.

He then gave an overview of last year’s accomplishments and what we can look forward to in 2020. A heartfelt special mention was given to honour our vice-president Gordon McArthur who recently passed away.

Following the speech, Clarence Culp said grace and then everyone enjoyed the potluck supper which included ham and turkey, supplied by the commission, potatoes, vegetables, salads, appetizers and dessert. Potluck suppers are always the best way to bring a community together.

All the guests, but especially the younger ones, were treated to a very special visit by Santa Claus. He was so happy to have the little ones hop up onto his knee and whisper their special request in his ear. Then Santa’s elf gave them all a goodie bag to take home.

Read more: Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

Next, everyone in attendance enjoyed listening to Samuel Culp play Christmas music on his clarinet.

It was such a beautiful sound. The ticket and silent auctions were closed, and all the items were handed out. It was a lot of fun to see the joy on the recipients’ faces when they won the item they were bidding on or to have their winning number drawn.

Several of the children came up to the stage to help call out the winners. They were thrilled to do that and brought smiles and chuckles from the guests. It was special and heartwarming.

The sponsor of this event, the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission, would like to thank all the residents who attended this special event and for the generosity they showed by donating to and participating in the auction.

We would also like to thank Steve Forseth, Area D Cariboo Regional District representative, for taking time out of his busy schedule to once again, show his support to McLeese Lake.

We wish everyone a very merry and safe holiday season and all the best in the New Year.

Submitted by The McLeese Lake Recreation Commission.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

At the recent McLeese Lake Christmas Potluck Supper, local resident Dan Harrison wanted his chance to tell Santa he has been a good boy. He patiently waited for all the little ones to tell Santa their secrets and then hopped up on Santa’s lap to tell him his wishes. (Samuel Culp photo submitted)

Previous story
Three Corners Health Services Society celebrates Christmas with dinner

Just Posted

Mount Timothy open for skiing and snowboarding

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort reopens on Dec. 23 under new ownership after… Continue reading

Update: Power restored fo for 1,000 customers south of Williams Lake

Hydro crews responded

RANCH MUSINGS: Forget dinosaurs; working to eliminate plant blindness

Decades ago, research showed that modern civilization is dangerously ignorant of plant life

PHOTOS: Skating club brings holiday cheer with annual Christmas showcase

Throughout the evening solo and group numbers were performed, to much delight and applause

LETTER: Grateful for support after home of 50 years destroyed by fire

My husband and I would like to thank family, friends, communities and people that we don’t even know

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

No tsunami threat after two earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Most Read