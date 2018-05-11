May festival a must-see for lakecity chocolate lovers

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Mental Health Association the Cariboo Chilcotin Branch is holding its first-ever chocolate tasting festival on Thursday, May 17.
Executive director Janice Breck came up with the idea and said the they were looking for a new way to fundraise and heard that similar events have been popular in other communities.
“I have a list of people who have volunteered to make various chocolate desserts,” Breck said. “They will donate two versions — one for the judges to view and one for people to sample.”
The festival will take place at the Seniors Activity Centre, 176 Fourth Ave. North, beginning at 7 p.m.
Local musicians Al Giddons, LeRae Haynes and Wayne Lucier will provide musical entertainment, along with a surprise special guest who will sing a few songs.
Tickets are available in advance at the CMHA office located at 51 Fourth Ave. South.
Anyone with questions is asked to please call 250-398-8220.