Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch is hosting a chocolate festival to mark CMHA’s 100th anniversary as Canadian organization. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

May festival a must-see for lakecity chocolate lovers

The CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch is holding its first-ever chocolate tasting festival May 17.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Mental Health Association the Cariboo Chilcotin Branch is holding its first-ever chocolate tasting festival on Thursday, May 17.

Executive director Janice Breck came up with the idea and said the they were looking for a new way to fundraise and heard that similar events have been popular in other communities.

“I have a list of people who have volunteered to make various chocolate desserts,” Breck said. “They will donate two versions — one for the judges to view and one for people to sample.”

The festival will take place at the Seniors Activity Centre, 176 Fourth Ave. North, beginning at 7 p.m.

Local musicians Al Giddons, LeRae Haynes and Wayne Lucier will provide musical entertainment, along with a surprise special guest who will sing a few songs.

Tickets are available in advance at the CMHA office located at 51 Fourth Ave. South.

Anyone with questions is asked to please call 250-398-8220.

