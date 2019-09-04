Mark your calendars for this weekend’s harvest fair

In its 42nd year, the Williams Lake Harvest Fair normally attracts more than 1,000 entries

Friends Shirley Kohnke and Marg Rowat check out the displays at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair in 2018. Angie Mindus photo

Organizers of this year’s harvest fair are getting excited.

“There’s the usual panic of the last few days before the fair, wondering what else have I forgotten, but we always get there,” said Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum Tuesday.

The fair, which is celebrating its 42nd year, takes place Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at the curling rink adjacent to the Stampede Grounds.

People wanting to enter items can bring them to the rink on Friday, Sept. 6 between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We usually receive more than 1,000 entries,” Tugnum said.

A Mini Makers Market featuring local children’s creations has “really expanded” this year, Tugnum added.

“Last year we had eight children and this year we have 14.”

It is open to children between eight and 16 years old.

“We charge them a nominal fee for their booth, but it is good experience for them to do a business deal, pay their fee and come to the fair to sell all the stuff,” Tugnum said. “I have to tell you, the kids this year have made some unbelievable things. We have quite a diverse cross section of items this year.”

Hattie and Amos Entertainment will be returning to do facepainting and balloon creations, Uncle Chris the Clown and other entertainers will be performing both days on the stage as well as several commercial vendors, some returning from previous years and lots of new ones.

Tugnum said they can always use more volunteers, but this year there will be a booth hosted by Just Serve, a non-profit society that matches volunteers with organizations in the community.

“It’s not just for the fair and if people are thinking about wanting to volunteer in Williams Lake, they can come and talk about their interests and likes and Just Serve tries to match people up with organizations that can use their skillsets.”

Admission for the fair is $6 per adult and $3 for children 6 to 12, free for seniors and children under five years old.

Read more: 42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair wants you!



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter