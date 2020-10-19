Maranatha Christian School outdoor market Oct. 24 in Williams Lake

The market will have approximately 30 vendors, admission is free

Erin Getson, left, and Kathy Shetler were out putting up posters Thursday for the upcoming Maranatha Christian School Outdoor Market taking place Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1278 Lakeview Crescent. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Maranatha Christian School is hosting an outdoor market on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Williams Lake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors will be stationed in the playground on the south side of the school.

Billed as a craft fair and Christmas sale, the market will have approximately 30 different vendors.

There are some home-based businesses, crafts, food and baking, sewing, knitting, quilting, artwork, wood crafts and jewelry, said Pam Abrahamse, school secretary.

“Our own students will have an art table selling their art projects.”

This will be the school’s third year hosting a Christmas craft market as a fundraiser for students going on educational trips.

“We didn’t want to lose the opportunity and it did not look like anyone else was doing a market so we looked into doing an outdoor market because of COVID-19.”

The school will be following COVID-19 guidelines and the public will be required to provide their name and phone number upon arrival.

Admission is free.

“Come support our local vendors and enjoy a beautiful fall day,” Abrahamse added.



