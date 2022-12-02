Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair sees more than 800 visitors

The Williams Lake Visitors Centre was bustling Saturday, Nov. 26 with people checking out the Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair.

“We had 31 vendors and had over 800 people attend,” said WLVC events coordinator Karena Sokolan.

“I think it went really well and we had a lot more visitors go upstairs and downstairs than in previous years. I think people really appreciated the quality of the items.”

Yvette Lapointe had a variety of unique items for sale, including donkey milk soap, which she said has naturally occurring retinol, also called Vitamin A1.

When asked if she has her own source of donkey milk at home, she laughed and said her donkey is a male so she has to order it in.

Jane Ludgate from Springhouse was selling glass ornaments that were bright and contained different items such as a key or the inner workings of a clock for example.

A retired technical writer, she had been learning the art, but during the pandemic she really got into it and “got better.”

Lora Fairbrother and Lucas Tocher of 150 Mile House were selling cider vinegar made with apples and apples/pears. Lora has been making it since 1986 and uses the original mother, or grandmother now, in all of the batches, she said.

