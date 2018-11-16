Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisan Fair returns Saturday

28 vendors will be at the Tourism Discovery Centre

Blaine and Lora Fairbrother are among 29 vendors participating in this Saturday’s Made in the Cariboo Artisan and Craft Fair at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

For the seventh year the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Information Centre are hosting the Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisan Fair.

Taking place Saturday, Nov. 17, the fair will feature vendors on all three floors of the Tourism Discovery Centre on Highway 97 South, said visitor counsellor Betty Turatus who is helping organize the fair.

“We have 31 tables rented to 29 vendors,” she added. “There’s everything from reclaimed wooden ornaments, to bird houses and bath soaps, knitting, crocheting, preserves, baking and more.”

In other years the fair has coincided with the Medieval Market, which takes place next weekend,however, Turatus said they decided last year to keep Made in the Cariboo on the third Saturday in November from now on.

To be part of Made in the Cariboo, the crafts must be hand-made and the artisans must live or have lived in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

There is a waiting list every year, she added.

Set up by the vendors will begin Friday evening and early Saturday and the doors open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“In our gift shop we will be selling soup, vegetarian and non-vegetarian chili, along with buns, coffee or a choice of a snowball hot chocolate or a pumpkin latte,” Turatus said, noting all “tootsie-warming” merchandise in the gift shop such as slippers and socks will be on special for the entire day.

As well, each vendor is donating a gift that will be available to win through a lollipop draw.

The Salvation Army will also be on site with a Christmas kettle.

“It will be a full house,” Turatus added.

The list of vendors include Willie Dye, Neil Pinkett, Bun Wright, Becky Edinger, Anne Brown, Virginia Bradshaw, Gloria Bailey, Bobby Lloyd, Heidi Butters, Leslie Ludgate, Cathy Comeau, Sarah Greig, Cori Gosselin, Kim Wogberg, Carmen Schwartz, George Broomfield, Murray Manual, Dianne Garreau, Cindy Watters, Juss Hama, Jeanne Underwood, Rebecca of HiCobe Acres, Lora Fairbrother, Pamela Wiwchar, Sandra Sill, Tammy Brown, Lorraine Baerg, Helen Tattersall and Linda Bachman and works from the Cariboo Arts Society.



