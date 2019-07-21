Low mobility trails throughout the region opens up nature for everyone to enjoy

There are currently 22 trails in the network funded by the Cariboo Regional District

CRD photo The Kosta’s Cove Accessible Trail is located on Bjornson Road, about 12 km north of Quesnel, at the north end of Ten Mile Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District has created a network of low mobility wilderness trails throughout the region. These wheelchair accessible trails are beautiful spots for a variety of activities, like walks or bike rides, for people of all abilities.

There are currently 22 trails in the network and trails continue to be added as funding allows.

In the South Cariboo explore the trails at 108 Lake and Sepa Lake (108 Mile Heritage Site), Lac La Hache (Felker homestead), Interlakes Community Complex, 99 Mile, Exeter Valley (South Cariboo Rec Centre) and Churn Creek Protected Area.

Read More: CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: VIDEO: Moffat Falls a pristine refreshing escape just outside of Horsefly

In the Central Cariboo, there are accessible trails at Gavin Lake Rec Site, Horsefly, Quesnelle Forks, Dugan Lake, Moffat Falls and Big Lake Community Hall.

There are seven trails throughout the North Cariboo. Find them at Cottonwood House, Barkerville Cemetery, Sisters Creek Recreation Site, Hallis Lake Cross Country Ski Centre, Claymine (Bouchie Lake area), Stanley Cemetery and Kosta’s Cove (Ten Mile Lake).

If you’re exploring the Chilcotin, you can find low mobility trails at Bull Canyon Provincial Park and Tatloyoko Lake Community Park.

For directions and details about the low mobility trail network, use an interactive story map or download a brochure at www.cariboord.ca/accessible-trails.

The trails have been made possible with funding from the Province of B.C., Northern Development Initiative Trust and the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition and through partnerships with local community groups.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.