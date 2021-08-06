Saraphine Carpenter Macfarlane. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Saraphine Carpenter Macfarlane. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Love of writing, horses leads to student’s Williams Lake Tribune work experience

This summer I have been competing in Eagle View Equestrian Centre

Hey, my name is Saraphine Carpenter Macfarlane, but everyone usually calls me Sara!

I am working at the Williams Lake Tribune to fill out some work experience hours for a course I was taking in Maranatha Christian School. I am 17 and in Grade 12.

Some things I enjoy are horseback riding, reading, writing, drawing, acting and cosplay.

I have lived in Williams Lake my whole life.

This summer I have been competing in Eagle View Equestrian Centre barrel racing summer series on my five-year-old quarterhorse GoDanceMrSirroco, AKA “Rocky.”

I have also been doing a lot of trail rides around Williams Lake, such as going up to the Junction, Esler, Slater Mountain, and Fox Mountain.

Horseback riding is really my get away from life, and on a hard day I just like to cool down and go on a ride.

Another way I like to cool down is working on my book, which may or may not be coming to a store near you!

My book is a Medieval fantasy, young adult novel, or so I hope it will be.

This book is about the main character and a group of misfits coming together to save their kingdom.

Some things have been taken from personal experiences like this 40C weather we had recently.

I definitely like the cold more than the heat.

This is all I have to say about me. Have you ever tried writing a 300-400 word intro about yourself? It’s hard! Thanks for reading, Hope you have a good day!


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club

Just Posted

The Big Stick Area #2 evacuation order has been reduced to an alert, but the Big Stick Area #3 order remains in effect. (CRD image)
Big Stick Area #2 evacuation order replaced by alert, Big Stick Area #3 evacuation order still in effect

Dr. Sarah Gray, associate professor with UBC Northern Medical Program. (Photo submitted)
UBC Northern Medical Program, UBC study to explore new safe, effective drugs for type 2 diabetes

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a prolific offender Wednesday, Aug. 4
Prolific offender arrested while napping by Williams Lake’s newest mountie

Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for Gang Ranch, Canoe Creek-Dog Creek.
Update: Churn Creek wildfire grows to 6,000 hectares