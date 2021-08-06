Love of writing, horses leads to student’s Williams Lake Tribune work experience

This summer I have been competing in Eagle View Equestrian Centre

Hey, my name is Saraphine Carpenter Macfarlane, but everyone usually calls me Sara!

I am working at the Williams Lake Tribune to fill out some work experience hours for a course I was taking in Maranatha Christian School. I am 17 and in Grade 12.

Some things I enjoy are horseback riding, reading, writing, drawing, acting and cosplay.

I have lived in Williams Lake my whole life.

This summer I have been competing in Eagle View Equestrian Centre barrel racing summer series on my five-year-old quarterhorse GoDanceMrSirroco, AKA “Rocky.”

I have also been doing a lot of trail rides around Williams Lake, such as going up to the Junction, Esler, Slater Mountain, and Fox Mountain.

Horseback riding is really my get away from life, and on a hard day I just like to cool down and go on a ride.

Another way I like to cool down is working on my book, which may or may not be coming to a store near you!

My book is a Medieval fantasy, young adult novel, or so I hope it will be.

This book is about the main character and a group of misfits coming together to save their kingdom.

Some things have been taken from personal experiences like this 40C weather we had recently.

I definitely like the cold more than the heat.

This is all I have to say about me. Have you ever tried writing a 300-400 word intro about yourself? It’s hard! Thanks for reading, Hope you have a good day!



