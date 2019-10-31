Lots to do on All Hallows Eve in the lakecity

What do you have planned for Thursday night?

Ghosts and ghouls will prowl the lakecity streets on Thursday as children and adults partake in Halloween festivities.

A favourite night for many across the world, in Williams Lake several fun events will be taking place to delight and provide frights for all.

First up in the ever is the popular Downtown Trick’R’Treat 2019 that has exploded in popularity to include over 50 businesses this year. It’s organized each year by Jazmyn Lyons of The Realm of Toys on behalf of Downtown Williams Lake.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve seen since I was a little kid. I grew up in Kelowna in a very dense neighbourhood so when you went out you just saw hordes of goblins, ghosts and cartoon characters,” Lyons recalled. “I haven’t seen that in the last 10 or 15 years (until this event). You come to this event, you go outside on the street, and it’s almost overwhelming the number of people and the energy.”

Read More: Downtown Trick’R’Treat 2019 shaping up to be the biggest yet

The time limit of the event, which runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 provides a real sense of urgency, Lyons said, which adds to the excitement for all the trick or treaters.

There are also raffle prizes for those who visit as many locations as they can, though this year Lyons said she’ll be breaking up the passports into two sets of 25.

“It is so awesome seeing kids so excited but in such dense groups. It’s the weirdest feeling when you go out into the street and see hundreds of families on the sidewalks,” Lyons said.

As you collect candy with your children and youth, be sure to also stop by the office of the Cariboo Mental Health Association for a quality haunted house.

Dubbed the Canadian Mental Health Haunted House Fundraiser, this event is organized by CMHA homeless outreach worker Wayne Lucier and is a spiritual successor to his popular Nightmare on Ninth haunted house that he ran from his home for many years. This year, he said the entire bottom floor of the CMHA office building is being converted into a gallery of ghouls, ghosts and gasps.

“Earlier in the day it’s a bit more mellow but once it gets dark we’re going to scare people,” Lucier said. “It’s a blast.”

Entry to this haunted house is by donation, Lucier said, of either money or non-perishable food items as the primary motivation for holding it is the fundraising aspect.

Read More: CMHA invites the community to attend haunted house Halloween night

The first 200 people or so through the Haunted House will receive a “special gift” Lucier added. The haunted house is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and usually wraps up just before the Halloween fireworks.

“Come out and have some fun. It’s fun to get scared, it gives you a little rush, gets the heart pumping and makes people laugh,” Lucier said.

The CMHA office is located at 51 Fourth Ave. South in Williams Lake.

Speaking of fireworks, you won’t want to miss the annual Halloween Fireworks show hosted each year by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Join them up at the Stampede Grounds for a bonfire starting at 7:15 p.m. followed by the fireworks show at 7:45 p.m.

For those south of the city, the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a family Halloween party at their fire hall. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall located at 3038 Pigeon Road at 150 Mile House. Volunteers will be serving hot dogs, hot chocolate, cotton candy, popcorn and more, with goody bags provided for the children.

Fireworks start at 8 p.m. and are sponsored by Recreation Services, Williams Lake Fire Department, Lions Club, Community Policing and Tolko.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter