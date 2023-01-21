Lots on the menu for Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association annual game banquet

Lloyd Como, an avid shotgun hunter, brought home the Canada Goose Trophy at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s annual Wild Game Banquet in 2020. The association is looking forward to hosting the banquet after a two-year hiatus. ( Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association is excited to host its annual wild game banquet and awards fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“Our last one was in 2020 due to COVID,” said banquet organizer Lloyd Como.

With the Elks Hall closed they are trying a new venue – the Sacred Heart Hall – and tickets are selling quickly, he told the Tribune.

“It’s always a good event.”

Crystal Baba of Crystal Custom Catering will prepare the food for the banquet, including a variety of wild meat dishes, Como said, noting there will also be some non-game dishes, such as turkey and ham.

An award ceremony will take place at the banquet to present trophies for various categories that club members have entered to be considered.

“The awards take place after dinner, including recognition of an association member who has gone above and beyond in the last year,” Como said.

When he isn’t organizing a banquet, Como is a director for the WLSA and looks after the shotgun shooting sports.

During the pandemic many of the club’s activities continued because they were outdoors, with the exception of junior archery, which is now back up in motion, he said.

Volunteers will be setting up for the banquet on the Friday evening before and Saturday of, he said.

The banquet is open to both WLSA members and non-members, with tickets available at Chilcotin Guns, Blue Mountain Gunsmithing and Sales, Margetts Meats and from board members, cash only.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.



